Head-To-Head Contrast: CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF) and Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) and CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Edwards Lifesciences and CellaVision AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edwards Lifesciences $5.38 billion 8.88 $1.52 billion $2.26 34.77 CellaVision AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Edwards Lifesciences has higher revenue and earnings than CellaVision AB (publ).

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edwards Lifesciences 24.56% 25.43% 18.04% CellaVision AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.8% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of CellaVision AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Edwards Lifesciences and CellaVision AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edwards Lifesciences 1 9 8 0 2.39 CellaVision AB (publ) 0 1 0 0 2.00

Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus target price of $92.68, indicating a potential upside of 17.93%. Given Edwards Lifesciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Edwards Lifesciences is more favorable than CellaVision AB (publ).

Summary

Edwards Lifesciences beats CellaVision AB (publ) on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases. The company also provides the PASCAL and Cardioband transcatheter valve repair systems for minimally-invasive therapy. In addition, it offers surgical structural heart solutions, such as aortic surgical valve under the INSPIRIS name; KONECT RESILIA, a pre-assembled aortic tissue valved conduit for patients who require replacement of the valve, root, and ascending aorta; and HARPOON Beating Heart Mitral Valve Repair System for patients with degenerative mitral regurgitation. Further, the company provides critical care solutions, including advanced hemodynamic monitoring systems to measure a patient's heart function and fluid status in surgical and intensive care settings; and Acumen Hypotension Prediction Index software that alerts clinicians in advance of a patient developing dangerously low blood pressure. The company distributes its products through a direct sales force and independent distributors. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About CellaVision AB (publ)

CellaVision AB (publ) develops and sells digital solutions for blood and body fluids analysis in Sweden and internationally. The company provides CellaVision DM1200 and CellaVision DM9600, which automatically capture digital images of cells from blood smears and body fluid preparations; CellaVision DC-1, an analyzer to enable low-volume hematology labs to implement CellaVisions digital methodology for performing blood cell; and DIFF-Line that automates and digitizes the process of analyzing peripheral blood smears. It also offers CellaVision Peripheral Blood Application that enables laboratories to automate, standardize, and simplify morphological examination of peripheral blood smears; CellaVision Advanced RBC Application, which enables to perform comprehensive examination of red blood cell morphology; CellaVision Body Fluid Application that enables laboratories to automate, standardize, and simplify morphological examination of body fluid preparations; and CellaVision Remote Review Software, which removes restrictive geographical constraints from the smear review process. In addition, the company provides CellaVision Server Software that creates a single streamlined workflow within one or multiple testing sites; CellaVision Proficiency Software, a cloud-based software designed to help laboratory managers assess, monitor, and promote staff competency in cell morphology; CellaVision CellAtlas, which combines a series of mini lectures with an extensive cell image library; and CellaVision VET that offers digital solutions for medical microscopy in the field of hematology. Further, it offers reagents to identify cell and tissue morphology, parasites, and bacteria in diagnosing various diseases; and instruments, including RAL SmearBox, RAL Stainbox, and RAL Stainer. The company sells its products to hospital and commercial laboratories. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

