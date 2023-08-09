Reviewing Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) and Security Bank (OTCMKTS:SYBJF)

Security Bank (OTCMKTS:SYBJF – Get Free Report) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.8% of Security Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Security Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 66.2%. Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Security Bank pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Bradesco pays out 16.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco Bradesco has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Security Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Bradesco 0 5 4 0 2.44

Banco Bradesco has a consensus price target of $11.93, indicating a potential upside of 280.99%. Given Banco Bradesco’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Bradesco is more favorable than Security Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Security Bank and Banco Bradesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security Bank N/A N/A N/A Banco Bradesco 7.80% 9.69% 0.84%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Security Bank and Banco Bradesco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security Bank N/A N/A N/A $12.07 0.13 Banco Bradesco $35.24 billion 0.95 $4.06 billion $0.25 12.52

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Security Bank. Security Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Bradesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Banco Bradesco beats Security Bank on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Security Bank

Security Bank Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to wholesale and retail clients in the Philippines. It operates through Financial Markets, Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and All Other segments. The Financial Markets segment offers money market, foreign exchange, financial derivatives, securities distribution, asset management, and trust and fiduciary services. The Wholesale Banking segment provides relationship management, trade, cash management, deposit-taking, leasing, and structured financing services; and lending and other credit facilities, as well as advisory services relating to debt and equity capital raising, project financing, and mergers and acquisitions for corporate, institutional, public sector, and commercial clients. The Retail Banking segment is involved in deposit-taking and servicing activities; and offering consumer loans, credit card facilities, and bancassurance products for individual, retail, and small business customers. It also provides a range of investment banking and financial services; and foreign exchange brokerage services. In addition, the company rents and leases a range of machineries and equipment, automotive equipment, and automotive vehicles, as well as various land, air, or water transportation systems. The company was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Makati City, the Philippines.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

