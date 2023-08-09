Analyzing Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) and Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Free Report) and Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Symbolic Logic and Synchronoss Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Symbolic Logic N/A N/A N/A Synchronoss Technologies -6.44% 0.88% 0.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Symbolic Logic and Synchronoss Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Symbolic Logic $26.35 million 0.30 $17.44 million N/A N/A Synchronoss Technologies $252.63 million 0.35 -$7.92 million ($0.28) -3.38

Analyst Recommendations

Symbolic Logic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Synchronoss Technologies.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Symbolic Logic and Synchronoss Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Symbolic Logic 0 0 0 0 N/A Synchronoss Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Synchronoss Technologies has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 217.39%. Given Synchronoss Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Synchronoss Technologies is more favorable than Symbolic Logic.

Risk and Volatility

Symbolic Logic has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synchronoss Technologies has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.5% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Symbolic Logic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Synchronoss Technologies beats Symbolic Logic on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Symbolic Logic

Symbolic Logic, Inc., a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects. The company was formerly known as Evolving Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Symbolic Logic, Inc. in April 2022. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions. Its OnboardingX offers backup, view, and restore content in operating systems and devices; streamlines the activation of new services and devices; and moves content between mobile devices. In addition, the company provides NetworkX, an integrated application suite that designs, procures, manages, and optimizes telecom network infrastructure. Further, it offers software development and customization services. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

