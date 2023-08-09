Financial Comparison: Jayud Global Logistics (NASDAQ:JYD) versus Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY)

Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) and Jayud Global Logistics (NASDAQ:JYD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Singularity Future Technology and Jayud Global Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singularity Future Technology -515.03% -91.46% -52.33% Jayud Global Logistics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Singularity Future Technology and Jayud Global Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singularity Future Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Jayud Global Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of Singularity Future Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Singularity Future Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Singularity Future Technology and Jayud Global Logistics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singularity Future Technology $3.99 million 2.53 -$28.26 million N/A N/A Jayud Global Logistics $93.61 million 0.77 $560,000.00 N/A N/A

Jayud Global Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Singularity Future Technology.

Summary

Jayud Global Logistics beats Singularity Future Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Singularity Future Technology

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. operates as an integrated logistics solutions provider with a focus on servicing steel companies and e-commerce businesses in China and the United States. It offers shipping and other freight-related services; and transportation, warehouse, collection, first-mile delivery, drop shipping, customs clearance, and overseas transit delivery services. The company was formerly known as Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. and changed its name to Singularity Future Technology Ltd. in January 2022. Singularity Future Technology Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

About Jayud Global Logistics

Jayud Global Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of cross-border supply chain solution services worldwide. It offers freight forwarding services, including integrated cross-border logistics and fragmented logistics services; supply chain management services, such as international trading and agent services; and other value-added services comprising custom brokerage and intelligent logistic IT systems. Jayud Global Logistics Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

