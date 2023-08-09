Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in FREYR Battery by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 14.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 18.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in FREYR Battery by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FREY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered FREYR Battery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded FREYR Battery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

FREYR Battery Stock Performance

NYSE:FREY opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a current ratio of 8.16. FREYR Battery has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

About FREYR Battery

(Free Report)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.