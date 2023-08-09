Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,067 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Motco purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of ET opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.50%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

