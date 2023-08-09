Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,792 Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Stem by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,111,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,637,000 after buying an additional 3,033,830 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter valued at $30,405,000. Decade Renewable Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter valued at $9,926,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stem by 322.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,804 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,306,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Stem from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Stem from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Stem in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Stem in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.03.

In other Stem news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 6,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $39,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

STEM opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49. Stem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $18.02.

Stem declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 81.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

