Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 23.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 69.0% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 123,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 50,579 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Steelcase by 228.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 57,397 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Steelcase by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC purchased a new position in Steelcase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Steelcase

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,025.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCS. StockNews.com upgraded Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Steelcase from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Steelcase Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCS stock opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $982.68 million, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 97.56%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

See Also

