40,395 Shares in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 40,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 171.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Solid Power in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Solid Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solid Power during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 25.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Solid Power alerts:

Solid Power Stock Performance

SLDP opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. Solid Power, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Solid Power ( NASDAQ:SLDP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 million. Solid Power had a negative net margin of 137.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Solid Power, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLDP. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Solid Power from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Solid Power from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SLDP

Solid Power Profile

(Free Report)

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sell its sulfide-based solid electrolyte and to license its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.