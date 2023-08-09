Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 34,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 41,285 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,247,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,381,000 after buying an additional 208,609 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,530,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 54,889 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

INO stock opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $2.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,371.71% and a negative return on equity of 97.93%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.