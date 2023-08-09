Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $70,236,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $65,712,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $53,298,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,523,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,723,000 after acquiring an additional 660,029 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $77.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.07.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

See Also

