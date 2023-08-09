Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 213 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $59.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.77 and its 200 day moving average is $59.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.9993 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

