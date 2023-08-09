85,000 Shares in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 85,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.37 million. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Read Our Latest Report on Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through the Americas and Other segments. The Americas segment consists of operations U.S. operations excluding airports. Europe-North, which consists of operations in the U.K., the Nordics and several other countries throughout northern and central Europe, and Europe-South, which covers the operations in France, Switzerland, Spain and Italy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.