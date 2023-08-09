Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 45,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Allbirds by 88.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 22,842 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Allbirds during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on BIRD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Allbirds from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allbirds from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allbirds currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Allbirds Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. Allbirds, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $54.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.16 million. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 39.62%. Analysts expect that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allbirds Profile

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

