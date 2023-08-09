Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 19,432 AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABCL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 13,877 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 83.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 68,844 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth $283,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,447,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,861,000 after acquiring an additional 80,057 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 55.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,288,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,558,000 after purchasing an additional 460,153 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. SVB Securities lowered their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Insider Transactions at AbCellera Biologics

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 153,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $997,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,012,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,201,454.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew Booth bought 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,325.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 153,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $997,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,012,493 shares in the company, valued at $365,201,454.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.81 and a beta of -0.07. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $14.97.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.38 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 50.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About AbCellera Biologics

(Free Report)

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

See Also

