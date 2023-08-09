Commerce Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Commerce Bank lessened its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 90.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 928,977 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 4.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 26,548 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 62.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 22.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 65,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 38.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 65,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $11.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.61.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

