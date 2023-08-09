Commerce Bank Acquires 1,452 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691,287 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $143,575,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,857,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,098 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $20,535,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $14,611,000. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTON. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 35,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $333,211.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,301.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 35,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $333,211.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $493,301.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 20,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $147,095.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,650 shares in the company, valued at $448,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,798 shares of company stock worth $672,471 in the last 90 days. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.