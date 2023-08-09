Commerce Bank Acquires 1,452 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691,287 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $143,575,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,857,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,098 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $20,535,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $14,611,000. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTON. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 35,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $333,211.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,301.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 35,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $333,211.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $493,301.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 20,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $147,095.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,650 shares in the company, valued at $448,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,798 shares of company stock worth $672,471 in the last 90 days. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Peloton Interactive Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83.
Peloton Interactive Company Profile
Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.
