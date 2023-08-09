Commerce Bank Buys 1,149 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,201 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 173,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 796,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 365,500 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 113,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 31,898 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 94,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 2.2 %

HBAN stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.