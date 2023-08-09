Commerce Bank Increases Stock Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth $1,883,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 79.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 25.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 57,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in AtriCure by 1.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 411,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in AtriCure by 269.7% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 35,907 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 26,195 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AtriCure

In other news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $66,876.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,205.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AtriCure news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $195,076.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,992.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $66,876.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,205.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,865 shares of company stock worth $498,982 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.97 and a beta of 1.36. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $59.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.61.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $100.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on AtriCure from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

