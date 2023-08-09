Commerce Bank Decreases Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Edison International were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Edison International by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,198,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,891,000 after buying an additional 189,441 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Edison International by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Edison International by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Edison International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $70.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.738 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.55.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

