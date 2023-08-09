Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,877 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Popular were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Popular by 11.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,880,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,856,000 after acquiring an additional 816,384 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Popular by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,053,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,850,000 after purchasing an additional 139,262 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Popular by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,595,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,465,000 after buying an additional 276,760 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Popular by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,478,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,787,000 after purchasing an additional 262,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Popular by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,280,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,229,000 after purchasing an additional 63,363 shares in the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $71.90 on Wednesday. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $82.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.38 and a 200-day moving average of $62.51.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $954.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.37 million. Popular had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 24.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Popular’s payout ratio is 16.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Popular from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Popular from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

