Commerce Bank Purchases 387 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Commerce Bank grew its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Capri were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Capri by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capri from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

Capri stock opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.27. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $69.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.13.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

