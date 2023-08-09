Commerce Bank Has $646,000 Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Commerce Bank cut its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,148 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Western Digital by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,663,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $651,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,961,971 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814,743 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $214,702,000 after buying an additional 163,307 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Western Digital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,501,843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $173,893,000 after buying an additional 80,373 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,851,292 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $89,958,000 after buying an additional 184,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $89,074,000. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $50.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.54 and its 200 day moving average is $38.32. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

WDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDC

About Western Digital

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.