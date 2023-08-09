Commerce Bank Increases Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.20.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $304,279.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE SWK opened at $97.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.36. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $104.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.98.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 62.99%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

