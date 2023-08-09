Commerce Bank Grows Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,550,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,056,000 after acquiring an additional 65,467 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,233,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,075,000 after acquiring an additional 89,080 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,581 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 754,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 700,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,974,000 after acquiring an additional 130,031 shares during the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEGA stock opened at $47.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $59.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -7.79%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEGA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush raised shares of Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

In other news, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $42,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $42,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,578 shares of company stock valued at $426,046 in the last ninety days. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

