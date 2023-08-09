Commerce Bank Trims Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000.

NULV opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.28. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

