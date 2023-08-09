Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $989,000 Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rogers were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rogers in the fourth quarter worth about $857,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rogers in the first quarter worth about $9,832,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Rogers by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Rogers by 1,028.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $149.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.95. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $98.45 and a 1-year high of $270.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.55.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROG shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Rogers from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

