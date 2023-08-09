Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,064,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,908,000 after acquiring an additional 113,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,991,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $484,081,000 after buying an additional 1,031,114 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,504,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,971,000 after buying an additional 307,394 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,962,000 after buying an additional 66,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 19.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,344,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,491,000 after buying an additional 221,421 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $70,586.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,533,142. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, Director John T. Henderson sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $157,349.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $70,586.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,533,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,953 shares of company stock valued at $3,137,901 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CYTK opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $55.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.55.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.11). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 5,419.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CYTK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

