Commerce Bank Purchases 448 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Entegris were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Entegris by 341.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Entegris by 95.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of ENTG opened at $101.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $114.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.11.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Entegris had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $439,538.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,143.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ENTG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.91.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

