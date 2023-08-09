Commerce Bank Acquires 231 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Watsco were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 174,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,539,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.44.

Watsco Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of WSO opened at $360.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.94. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.61 and a 1 year high of $383.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.45). Watsco had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 66.08%.

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

