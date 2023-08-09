Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.16% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ERTH opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 1-year low of $44.64 and a 1-year high of $60.91. The company has a market capitalization of $280.67 million, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.02.

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Environment Select index. The fund tracks an index of global companies focusing on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy. ERTH was launched on Oct 24, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

