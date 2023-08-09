Commerce Bank Acquires 186 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CarMax were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 55.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in CarMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $663,500.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at $130,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $663,500.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 67,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $5,675,163.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,906.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,993 shares of company stock worth $25,375,428. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Trading Up 1.3 %

KMX stock opened at $85.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $106.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.96.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

