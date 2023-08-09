Commerce Bank Acquires 475 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in IAC were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAC. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in IAC by 2,355.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IAC in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in IAC by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in IAC by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IAC in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IAC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on IAC from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on IAC from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on IAC from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on IAC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on IAC from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IAC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $67.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.75. IAC Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.52 and a 12 month high of $79.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. On average, analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

