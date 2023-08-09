BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock Position Lifted by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in BILL were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BILL. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of BILL by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in BILL during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BILL during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in BILL by 2,083.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in BILL during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL Price Performance

Shares of BILL stock opened at $109.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.30 and a fifty-two week high of $179.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of BILL in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut BILL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on BILL from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BILL from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BILL from $115.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BILL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $77,769.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,587.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $901,735.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,357,867.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $77,769.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,587.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,172 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,549 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

BILL Company Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.