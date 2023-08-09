KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,821 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in KB Home were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 72.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on KB Home from $37.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KB Home from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on KB Home from $29.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,577 shares in the company, valued at $66,648,835.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 108,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $5,544,455.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,819.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,648,835.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Price Performance

KBH stock opened at $54.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.73. KB Home has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $55.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.67.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

