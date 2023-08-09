Commerce Bank Trims Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,249 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Travel + Leisure

In other news, CAO Thomas Michael Duncan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,729.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Travel + Leisure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

Travel + Leisure Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TNL opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $48.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.82.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.77 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Further Reading

