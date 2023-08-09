Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 21,858 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 174.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 12,126 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 104.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 96,945 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 219.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 80,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 105.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,436,000 after buying an additional 319,772 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.89.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

IRT opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $22.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

