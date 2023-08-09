Commerce Bank Has $539,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JSF Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $98.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.27 and a 200-day moving average of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $101.28.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.