Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Arcosa by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 47.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACA shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Arcosa from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Arcosa from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Arcosa Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of ACA opened at $76.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.32. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $78.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.21.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $584.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.68 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $594,411.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,039.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arcosa news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $594,411.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,039.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total value of $331,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.