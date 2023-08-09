Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $159,193,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,054,000 after acquiring an additional 935,076 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,796,000 after acquiring an additional 24,865 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,184,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,259,000 after acquiring an additional 291,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNRC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Generac from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.48.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $745,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,382,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $745,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,382,713.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,250 shares of company stock worth $1,323,638. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock opened at $108.33 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $281.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.51 million. Generac had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

