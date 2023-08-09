Commerce Bank Lowers Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 9.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $117.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.74 and a 200 day moving average of $118.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5996 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.58%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.71.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

