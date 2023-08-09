DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Position Lessened by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DaVita were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of DaVita by 88.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in DaVita by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in DaVita by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 1,247.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In other news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $209,190.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $110.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.62 and its 200-day moving average is $90.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $116.97.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 60.67%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DVA. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group upgraded DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

DaVita Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

