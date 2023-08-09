Commerce Bank Invests $577,000 in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVOG opened at $95.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.09. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $77.54 and a one year high of $97.29. The company has a market cap of $785.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

