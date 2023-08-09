American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the first quarter worth $36,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American States Water by 28.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American States Water in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in American States Water in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $88.17 on Wednesday. American States Water has a 1 year low of $77.91 and a 1 year high of $100.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.49.

American States Water Increases Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $161.42 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 50.32%.

Insider Activity at American States Water

In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $56,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.99 per share, for a total transaction of $179,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $56,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American States Water in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

