Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS opened at $138.69 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $194.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $129.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,434,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $849,587.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,423.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,434,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,111 shares of company stock worth $15,337,106. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

