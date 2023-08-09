Commerce Bank Reduces Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 51.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 194,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after buying an additional 65,974 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 12,183 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $7,634,856,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 17.1% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 6,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $13,717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $43.31 on Wednesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 184.32%. The company had revenue of $162.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $426,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,666 shares in the company, valued at $26,624,301.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,191,200. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

