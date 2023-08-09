Commerce Bank Increases Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,596,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,920 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,160 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of FND stock opened at $105.48 on Wednesday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $116.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.00.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Featured Articles

