Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth about $2,763,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,602,000 after acquiring an additional 31,798 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 23,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 24.4% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 126,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,597,000 after acquiring an additional 24,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 164,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,203,000 after acquiring an additional 28,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Forward Air from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised Forward Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Forward Air from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.83.

Shares of FWRD opened at $110.00 on Wednesday. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $88.20 and a 52-week high of $121.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $402.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.15 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

