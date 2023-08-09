Commerce Bank Acquires 2,234 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,371,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,254,000 after acquiring an additional 72,345 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 32.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,965,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,855,000 after acquiring an additional 727,276 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,598,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,032,000 after acquiring an additional 103,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,179,000 after acquiring an additional 31,135 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 835,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,900,000 after acquiring an additional 143,416 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Central Garden & Pet

In other news, CAO Howard Machek sold 3,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,211.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Howard Machek sold 3,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,211.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 1,399 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $48,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,992 shares of company stock valued at $457,625 in the last quarter. 20.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CENTA shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

CENTA opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.71. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $33.69 and a 1 year high of $45.93.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

