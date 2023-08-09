Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 64,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 62,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $18.30.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.05%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.